KAMC HD Weather Webcast: February 15th, 2020

Spring-like temperatures will hang around the region for Sunday and Monday. Abundant sunshine across the South Plains will make for a fantastic few days to get outdoors and just enjoy the weather. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

As we head into Tuesday, another strong cold front will move into the region. This will drop our temperatures back below average, and increase our chance to see more wintry precipitation across the area. The best chance of seeing precipitation of any form will be from late Tuesday night through midday on Thursday.

Models have been consistently backing off the chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow. The best chance of any precipitation, as of now, appears to remain to the south of the Lubbock-metro area. We will continue to keep a close eye on this system as it grows closer to our area.

No matter who sees precipitation, the entire area will see below average temperatures return to the region. Highs from Tuesday through Friday will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be quite chilly as well, falling off into the middle and lower 20s.

Another system could move into the area as we head towards the weekend next week. This system appears to be all rain for the region. Highs will return to the 60s as we head into next weekend.

An extended outlook for the remainder of February, into the first of March, shows that temperatures will generally remain below average, with an increased chance of precipitation. Winter is far from over, but no substantial winter storm threat is expected in the near future.





