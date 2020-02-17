KAMC HD Weather Webcast: February 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

As forecasted, warmer temperatures have returned to the South Plains. We will see above average conditions last through Monday, as high temperatures return to the middle and upper 70s on Monday. Winds will shift to the northwest, gusting close to 30 MPH at times. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will fall into the middle 30s.

On Tuesday, a cold front will begin to move into the area. This will keep our high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will see a partly cloudy sky with winds out of the northeast, gusting close to 30 MPH. This will result in “feels-like” temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s. As we head into the late evening and overnight hours, a few showers will become possible across northern portions of the South Plains. The best chance of precipitation will remain in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

We have been monitoring the possibility of a potential winter storm for Tuesday through Thursday of this week. Models continue to back off this idea, keeping any precipitation that does fall across the region in the form of rain. The storm track has shifted further to the north, thus keeping the colder air and heavier precipitation to the north of our area. We will still see high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a slight chance of a light wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning. No major impacts are expected. We do not anticipate any school delays or closings from this system. Overnight lows will remain near average, falling into the middle and upper 20s.





By Friday, highs will return to the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky across the area, with winds shifting back to the southwest. These southwesterly winds will warm our temperatures back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for next weekend. We are monitoring the potential for more heavy rain next weekend. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful week! Enjoy the warmth while it lasts.

-Jacob

