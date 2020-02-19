KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 19th, 2020

Good Tuesday morning everyone! As you are stepping out the door this morning, you'll notice it's a bit more chilly than we were this time yesterday! That's because a cold front swept through the area overnight shifting our winds to the north and dropping our temperatures. Hopefully you're a fan of winter, because it's here to stay this week! We'll see highs in the 40s both today and tomorrow, with a mix of clouds and sun. By tomorrow evening, we'll begin to see rain showers increase and eventually expanding in coverage overnight and into most of the day Thursday. We'll see another surge of cold air overtake the region Thursday as well making for a cold and wet day with the possibility of a few rain showers to switch to a wintry mix with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. So please be mindful if you have to be on the roads as they will be slick and black ice will definitely be a hazard as temperatures will drop below freezing nearly every night this week. Clouds stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend with the chance for some more rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. Good news here is that temperatures will have warmed up to near seasonal averages (above freezing), so these should be mostly liquid rain showers. Sunshine looks to return by next Monday with highs near 70!