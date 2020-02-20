KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 20th, 2020

Today: AM isolated wintry mix. Windy & cold. High 38.
Tonight: Mostly clear & brisk. Low 22.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun & clouds. Unseasonably cool. High 45.
Today is going to be a cold and miserable day as temperatures will only be in the mid 30s this afternoon. Unfortunatly, with windy conditions it will feel like the teens and twenties all day. As of 7 AM our radar is dry, but it’s not picking ip on the freezing mist and drizzle in the northern South Plains. This is ahead of a few snow showers later this morning clearing out by the afternoon. While most of the day will remain dry, we can’t rule out a few isolated snow showers later this morning in the northern South Plains and southern panhandle.
After today, things will slowly improve. High temperatures tomorrow will be warmer than today, but still unseasonably cold as afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 40s. By Saturday we rebound back into the 60s through about Monday before colder air moves in through the region.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX