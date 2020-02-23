KAMC HD Weather Webcast: February 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Winds will begin to increase out of the southwest tonight. Gusts will be as high as 30 MPH before sunrise on Sunday. Low temperatures will be quite mild, only falling into the middle 40s. Clouds will increase across the region, and a few isolated showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Sunday will be quite windy across the area. Sustained wind speeds will range from 30-40 MPH. Wind gusts will likely exceed 50 MPH at times. Travel may become difficult for high-profile vehicles that are traveling in the north-south direction. Blowing dust could stir up allergies for allergy sufferers, too. High temperatures will be a good 10 degrees above average, peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few sprinkles will be possible before noon, mainly to the east of Lubbock. Winds will subside to a sustained speed around 20-30 MPH Sunday night as low temperatures fall into the middle 30s. The wind direction will shift from the southwest to the northwest, helping to usher in some cooler air.

Monday will be another above average day in terms of temperatures. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s under a sunny sky! Winds will be a little chilly out of the west-northwest. Gusts could approach 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will be close to average, bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be rather chilly across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. A trough will shift into a neutral phase across the region, allowing colder air to filter in from the north. This will lower our high temperatures into the middle 40s on both days. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be our coldest night next week, with lows dipping down into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

As we head towards the end of the week, a weak ridge will begin to move back into the area. Highs will return to the middle 60s and lower 70s for next weekend. Abundant sunshine will return to the area as well.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

