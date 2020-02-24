KAMC HD Weather Webcast: February 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will be a little cooler tonight, but still above average. We will drop into the middle and upper 30s under a clearing sky. Winds will subside just a bit, only gusting close to 30 MPH at times.

Upper 60s and lower 70s will be possible once again on Monday! More sunshine will move back into the region with winds out of the west-northwest around 10-15 MPH. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, the low pressure system that brought us rain on Sunday will begin to pull out of the area. This may bring a few light rain/snow showers to the areas northeast of the Lubbock-metro.

Since highs will be so warm on Monday, no snow accumulation is expected. Up to a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

High temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday. Winds will gust close to 35 MPH out of the north-northwest. This will keep high temperatures in the middle 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. All precipitation will end around sunrise on Tuesday. Wind-chill values will remain in the 30s all day on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be frigid, as lows fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s. More sun will return to the area on Wednesday.

As we head into the weekend, a warming trend will return to the South Plains. High temperatures will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will increase Thursday through Sunday. Rain chances do not look likely at this point. Overnight lows will warm from the upper 20s to the middle 40s by next weekend.

