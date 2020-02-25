KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 24th, 2020

Today: Windy. An isolated PM shower. High 50.
Tonight: Frigid & windy. Low 20.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine & cool. High 48.
Colder air has moved into the region thanks the passage of a cold front last night. You’ll be able to feel this colder air by this afternoon as highs will be twenty degrees colder than yesterday. With northerly winds sustained at 15-35 mph this afternoon, high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s will feel more like the lower 40s. Most of the day will remain dry, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. All of this activity will dry out by this evening but windy conditions will continue tonight as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s.
Tomorrow will be another below average day with highs in the upper 40s. However, these unseasonably cool conditions won’t last for long. By Thursday high temperatures will be back in the mid 60s, but we’ll really feel the warm air by this weekend. By Saturday, highs will be in the lower 70s. Then Sunday & Monday high temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the first time this year with some areas nearing the 80s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
