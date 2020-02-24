KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We will see one more warm day across west Texas before another cold front affects the region. That front is going to move through our area tonight. Expect to see much colder air and strong wind on Tuesday. Before that...sunshine and warm air will dominate today. Lubbock will see sunny skies, 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 69°. Tonight's cold front will drop the low down to 30° tomorrow morning. The wind is going to be on the rise Tuesday as it will be sustained at 20-25 mph, with gusts reaching 40 mph at times. The air will be very dry, so a high fire danger will be in place for west Texas. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with the high temperature only making it to 48°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!