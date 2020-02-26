KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Sunshine returns today, but the biggest story is that the wind will gradually die down as we move through the day. That wind will stay at 10-15 mph through 4:00 pm today. It will drop to 5-10 mph overnight. The bad news is that clear skies and light wind will make things cold by tomorrow morning. This afternoon will see the high temperature reach 47°. After a cold start with the day tomorrow, we'll rebound with high temperatures above average. The high temperature for Lubbock will make it to 64°. Wind will stay at 10-15 mph on Thursday afternoon, so that is not going anywhere. The air will stay very dry, so keep in mind the fire danger today and tomorrow.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!