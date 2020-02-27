KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We will start to see warmer air make its return to west Texas this afternoon. The wind will be out of the west-northwest, but we're still going to see high temperatures climbing up above average for this time of year. The wind is going to be sustained at 10-15 mph through the evening, as well. Lubbock will make it up to a high temperature of 65°. Overnight, it will be clear and cold with a low of 30°. Friday will see light wind and sunny skies. The air remains dry, so it will be a great day to get outside. The high temperature in Lubbock will climb up to 68° which is seven degrees above average.

