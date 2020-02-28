KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The warm-up began on Thursday and we will be feeling warmer air out there this afternoon as well. There is really good news in terms of the wind. The west Texas wind is going to be taking it easy today, as it will be sustained at 5-10 mph. Lubbock will see sunny skies and dry air today, with the high temperature making it to 68°. Overnight, we'll see a few clouds returning, which will be just enough to hold lows into the mid 30s. Saturday afternoon will see an increase in the wind and high temperatures. Wind will be sustained at 20-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph at times. The high temperature in Lubbock will reach 72°.

