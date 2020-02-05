KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 5th, 2020

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
1  of  144
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 5th, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Snow showers diminishing by this evening. High 32.
Tonight: Bitter cold. Feels like single digits. Low 16.
Tomorrow: Sunny & cool. High 50.

Snowfall accumulations have amounted to several inches across much of the South Plains and Rolling Plains as of 7:30 AM. The highest accumulations that have been reported was in King County at 8″. More snow is expected throughout the area this morning as our next band of snow is moving through the western and central South Plains.

More accumulating snow is expected in Lubbock County throughout the morning before clearing out by the afternoon. Snow showers will continue to linger to the south and east of Lubbock throughout the day today with higher snow accumulations. Lubbock could see anywhere from 1-3″ across the county as new snowfall is expected. Higher snowfall totals will be seen in the Rolling Plains with accumulations exceeding 5″. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6 PM this evening.

Temperatures this afternoon won’t break above freezing. What this means is that roads will remain slick and icy all day today. Temperatures by this afternoon will feel like the teens and single digits.

Tonight actual temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens but will feel more like below zero by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. While we won’t be waking up to any snow falling tomorrow morning, roads will still be tough to drive on. However, this improve quickly by the afternoon as high temperatures will reach well above freezing. This will allow all of the snow to melt tomorrow afternoon although it will re-freeze overnight Thursday giving us icy roads once again Friday morning.

High temperature quickly improve the rest of the week as we once again get back into the 60s with sunshine dominating.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar