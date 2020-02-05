KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 5th, 2020

Today: Snow showers diminishing by this evening. High 32.

Tonight: Bitter cold. Feels like single digits. Low 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny & cool. High 50.

Snowfall accumulations have amounted to several inches across much of the South Plains and Rolling Plains as of 7:30 AM. The highest accumulations that have been reported was in King County at 8″. More snow is expected throughout the area this morning as our next band of snow is moving through the western and central South Plains.



More accumulating snow is expected in Lubbock County throughout the morning before clearing out by the afternoon. Snow showers will continue to linger to the south and east of Lubbock throughout the day today with higher snow accumulations. Lubbock could see anywhere from 1-3″ across the county as new snowfall is expected. Higher snowfall totals will be seen in the Rolling Plains with accumulations exceeding 5″. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6 PM this evening.



Temperatures this afternoon won’t break above freezing. What this means is that roads will remain slick and icy all day today. Temperatures by this afternoon will feel like the teens and single digits.



Tonight actual temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens but will feel more like below zero by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. While we won’t be waking up to any snow falling tomorrow morning, roads will still be tough to drive on. However, this improve quickly by the afternoon as high temperatures will reach well above freezing. This will allow all of the snow to melt tomorrow afternoon although it will re-freeze overnight Thursday giving us icy roads once again Friday morning.



High temperature quickly improve the rest of the week as we once again get back into the 60s with sunshine dominating.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

