KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 10th, 2020

Today: Overcast. Showers beginning after 4PM. High 58.
Tonight: Snow showers w/ light accumulations. Windy. Low 22.
Tomorrow: Bitter cold morning. Cold afternoon. High 53.
This morning is starting off with some clouds across much of the area, with some areas reporting fog and mist. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day ahead of showers developing this afternoon.
Rain will begin to develop after 4 PM with a few isolated showers ahead of a cold front. As the front begins to bring in colder air, this rain will begin to transition into snow this evening. Snow showers will continue to move through the South Plains overnight and will clear out by tomorrow morning.
Snow is in the forecast, but not everyone is going to see flakes. Many places will remain dry tonight, but if you do see snow, it won’t be much. Accumulations will remain less than an inch for many, but there could be some locally higher amounts with bursts of heavier snowfall.
Once this system clears out, we will be concerned with the dangerously cold temperatures tomorrow morning. Winds will pick up overnight tonight, and as actual temperatures fall into the 20s, it will feel more like the single digits and teens. This will be the coldest air of the year so far, so you want to make sure to bundle up. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
