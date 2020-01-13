KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 13th, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Warm & windy. Gusts of 35 mph. High 70.
Tonight: Winds calming. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Spectacular day. Breezy. High 72.
Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. This warmer air is brought in from a windy southwesterly wind sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts of 35 mph. Some blowing dust could be possible this afternoon, otherwise we’ll be dry. We are also watching the potential for fire weather conditions this afternoon. Much of the South Plains and eastern New Mexico are under an elevated fire weather risk for this afternoon.
We’ll continue to keep the warm air tomorrow as highs reach the lower 70s all across the area. Sunshine will dominate with westerly winds sustained at 15 mph. We’ll still have an elevated fire weather risk for tomorrow for Lubbock and areas to the southwest.
Temperatures cool down a few degrees into the mid 60s by Wednesday before even colder air moves through. By Thursday, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. We’re also watching for a few rain chances by late Thursday and early Friday morning.
A few isolated showers are possible by Thursday afternoon, but it looks like the main rain will come on Thursday evening and continue overnight. Some leftover showers are possible by Friday morning’s commute, but then everything dries out by the afternoon.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX