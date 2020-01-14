KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 14th, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Warm & breezy. High 73.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 63.
Another extremely unseasonably warm day is on tap for today with high temperatures soaring into the mid 70s. Just like yesterday, winds will pick up during the afternoon, however, they won’t be as gusty as they were yesterday.
Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow as temperatures fall ten degrees into the mid 60s but will still be warmer than average. While we’ll be cloudy tomorrow, we will remain dry. Although, things change by Thursday as precipitation returns to the forecast.
Thursday will start off overcast, yet dry. As a cold front moves through during the morning, temperatures will rapidly decline throughout the afternoon. Rain chances will be on the increase during the afternoon. The best chance for rain comes during the late morning and early afternoon and will continue through the overnight hours. By Thursday evening, we could be watching for some freezing rain as temperatures at the surface fall at or below freezing. Some lingering showers are possible by Friday morning, but the bigger concern will be black ice on the roads.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
