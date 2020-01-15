KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 15th, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Overcast & mild. High 64.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Low 31.
Tomorrow: Rain showers then freezing rain. High 35.
This morning is starting off mostly cloudy, yet dry. These clouds will continue throughout the day today keeping high temperatures in the mid 60s. While we’ll have moisture in the form of clouds, we will remain dry this afternoon. However, isolated showers will begin to develop late tonight. As temperatures tonight fall below freezing, we could see a few areas of some patchy black ice by tomorrow morning, with more widespread ice by tomorrow afternoon.
Widespread rain will begin to develop by tomorrow morning and continue throughout the day. What will start off as a cold rain will transition into freezing rain by the early afternoon for areas Lubbock and north. Freezing rain potential will continue during the evening and overnight tomorrow through Friday morning. Accumulating ice will make travel nearly impossible by tomorrow evening and Friday morning. REMEMBER: Bridges and overpasses freeze first.
This rain will begin to clear out by Friday afternoon as temperatures slowly warm into the 60s by the latter half of the day.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
