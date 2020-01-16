KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 16th, 2020

Today: Freezing rain & icy roads. High 34.
Tonight: Freezing rain. Low 30.
Tomorrow: AM rain & icy roads. PM clearing. High 58.
Freezing rain is already being reported early this morning in our extreme northern counties. Rain chances will continue to be on the increase throughout the day today as more widespread rain develops. By this afternoon, the rain will freeze on the roads thanks to colder air being brought in. Widespread freezing rain potential will be a huge concern by this afternoon, continuing through the evening, overnight, and early tomorrow morning.
Some wet snowflakes could mix in during this activity, although the snow isn’t going to be the main concern. Ice accumulations could be as high as a tenth of an inch making travel nearly impossible.
Most of the activity will clear out by tomorrow afternoon leaving behind a few clouds as temperatures rise well above freezing.
Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
