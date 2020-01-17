KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 17th, 2020

Today: AM lingering showers, PM clearing. High 58.

Tonight: Freezing rain. Low 30.

Tomorrow: AM rain & icy roads. PM clearing. High 51.

Morning rain is beginning to pull away from the South Plains leaving behind overcast conditions and wet roadways. Temperatures across much of the area early this morning are at or below freezing. This means that even through it may not be raining, roads can still be icy. Factor in extra time this morning to take it slow on the roads but also to remove the ice off of your cars.



Temperatures by this morning will steadily increase to the upper 50s and lower 60s by this afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear later this morning giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Clear conditions will prevail tonight allowing for temperatures to fall below freezing. This will turn any residual water on the roads into black ice.



Roads will be icy by tomorrow morning, but just like today, that ice will melt by the afternoon. The trend for this weekend and next week will be cooler air. In fact, it will be noticeably cooler compared to this past week. High temperatures this weekend and next week will be in the 40s and 50s with a little more cloud cover as well. Along with the cooler air next week, we’re monitoring the potential for more rainfall Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Keep up with the KAMC Storm Team for the latest updates.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

