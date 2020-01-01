KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 1st, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm & windy. High 64.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 36.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. A few flurries N&W. High 50.

Happy New Year! This morning is starting off cold once again as temperatures are feeling like the teens and twenties. This afternoon will feel MUCH different as temperatures will soar into the mid 60s. Along with the warmer air, winds will pick up throughout the day. Winds will be sustained at 15-30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Some blowing dust will be possible along with making travel a little difficult.



Winds will slightly calm down tonight but they will still remain somewhat breezy. We’ll keep the breezy conditions around tonight all the way through tomorrow. While it will be breezy tomorrow, the bigger story will be the rainfall potential. A few showers are possible tomorrow morning, but the best chance for rain will come Thursday afternoon and evening.



This event will be mainly rain, although, we can’t rule out a few flurries/wet flakes in the higher elevations in eastern New Mexico and along the state line. While we could see some snow, the potential for a big snowfall accumulation is highly UNLIKELY as a dusting to a coating is possible to the north and west of Lubbock. The rest of the area, including the South Plains will see a rainfall event.



All of this activity will clear out by Friday morning. However, temperatures on Friday morning will be well below freezing which means that any wet roads could turn into black ice.



Friday afternoon remains sunny, yet cold as temperatures will only reach the 50s. We return to the 60s by Saturday before falling back into the 50s by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

