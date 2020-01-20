KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 20th, 2020

Good morning and happy Monday! We're starting the day and week off on a bit of a cool note. Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weekend as we've got some changes to our weather to talk about for today. If you're out and about on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you'll notice mostly sunny skies in the morning and early afternoon hours. However, by the late afternoon, we'll see clouds on the increase ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be in the mid 50s today with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, the entire region looks to have mostly cloudy skies, this will aid in keeping temperatures from dropping too low, with lows in the mid 30s. By tomorrow, a cold front will swing through in the early morning hours, shifting the winds to the north and keeping our highs from getting out of the 40s. And by the afternoon, we'll see showers on the increase from the west making for a cold and wet Tuesday. Luckily, at this time, this does look to be mostly a rain event. However, for us in the northern counties, be on the lookout as some of these showers could briefly switch a rain/snow mix before all the activity moves out of here by Wednesday morning. We'll see sunshine return as soon as Wednesday evening, and keep the sunshine in the forecast through the end of the week with just minor fluctuations in temperatures through next weekend!