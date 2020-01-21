KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 21st, 2020

Today: Widespread rain showers. High 46.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 37.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Much warmer. High 60.

Grab the umbrella before you leave for work this morning. While we’re not waking up to showers this morning, things are going to change this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible around noon, with the main line of rain still off in New Mexico. After about 2 PM is when the bulk of the rainfall will arrive in West Texas. Widespread showers will continue to inch across the South Plains throughout the late afternoon and evening with most of the rain exiting by the early morning.



Thankfully, temperatures this afternoon and overnight will stay well above freezing. Although we won’t see freezing temperatures, it will still feel cold out this afternoon as highs will only reach the mid 40s making for a cold rain. This rainfall will be steady with accumulations up to a quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts. Despite not a large amount of rain is expected, with this lasting throughout the afternoon we could still see some ponding on the roads.



Most of the rain will be gone by the time you wake up tomorrow morning leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance for an isolated shower is possible in some of our northern counties tomorrow afternoon, though we look to mainly remain dry. Highs tomorrow quickly rebound back into the lower 60s by the afternoon, before falling back into the lower 50s by Thursday.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

