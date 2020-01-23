KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 23rd, 2020

Today: Cooler. Breezy. High 56.
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 60.
Rain chances are minimal over the next several days so the bigger story will be high temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average.
While yesterday was above average, this afternoon will be a little different. A cold front that moved through will inhibit our temperatures this afternoon to reach past the mid 50s. However, it will feel a little cooler thanks to a northerly wind sustained at 10-15 mph with stronger winds up to the north of Lubbock. Unfortunately, this front is a dry front as no rain is in the forecast. We’ll be under abundant sunshine this afternoon and over the next several days.
Tomorrow, temperatures warm back up once again into the 60s ahead of even warmer air. By the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Warm conditions will continue through Monday before highs come falling down back into the mid 50s by midweek.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
