KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas has been basking in above average warmth for the entire month. There has been a few days with highs just below average and right at the average; but the warmth has definitely won out. That is going to be the case as we head into the weekend. Thursday's high for Lubbock was actually right where we should be. The wind will shift to the south today at 5-10 mph. That will help to get the high temperature up to 61°, under sunny skies. Expect plenty of sunshine out there on Saturday, too. Lubbock's wind will stay at 5-10 mph from the south. The high will climb up to 66° which is 11° above where we should be. Enjoy the nice outdoor weather!

