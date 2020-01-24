KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 24th, 2020

Today: Abundant sunshine. High 60.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Much warmer. Windy. High 67.
We’re in store for quite the warm forecast over the next few days as high temperatures will be well above average through Monday. Sunshine will dominate this afternoon with light southwesterly winds sustained at 5-10 mph. Sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow for temperatures to warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. However, we will really feel the warmer air by tomorrow.
Tomorrow’s high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s making it nearly fifteen degrees above average. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph. Winds will calm down Saturday evening before a slight cool down moves in for Sunday as temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Temperatures rebound back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Monday ahead of our next storm system that could bring us a little wintry precipitation by Thursday. This system is still five days out so things could change. Keep checking back in with the KAMC Storm Team for the latest updates.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
