KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 27th, 2020

Good evening and happy Saturday! I hope you were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather we had today. If not, don't worry, Sunday is looking just as fine as today but even warmer! The warm and sunny weather looks to stick with us all the way through Monday, where we'll see highs throughout the region in the 70s with increasing clouds ahead of our next weather maker. By Tuesday, a cold front will swing through, dropping our temperatures to the 50s during the day. This cold front will also have a little bit of moisture to work with, so we look to see a few rain showers throughout the day.

Wednesday we'll clear out and see highs rebound to the 60s with partly cloudy skies before yet another storm system makes it's way through on Thursday evening. This second cold front looks to pack a little bit of a punch, with highs dropping into the 40s area wide on Thursday and lows into the 20s. Like the last cold front, this one also looks to bring a few light showers, so we will be watching very closely for the chance of any of the precipitation to switch from rain to a wintry mix, especially if it stays on track as an overnight impact on Thursday. Temperatures surge back into the 60s Friday afternoon, so any frozen precip that does fall looks very unlikely to stick around, however, start being mindful of the chance for some wintry mix if you have plans to be on the roads Thursday night and Friday morning.