KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 28th, 2020

Today: Warm. A mix of sun and clouds. High 72.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Windy. Low 36.Tomorrow: Isolated showers north. Windy. High 48.

Another wacky week in West Texas weather is set. Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the 70s across much of the region making it nearly fifteen degrees above average. While it will be warm for this time of year, it will not be record breaking as our record high temperature for today is 78° set back in 1970 and 1956.

Major changes come tomorrow as a strong front will push through increasing our winds, dropping temperatures nearly thirty degrees, and bringing back some precipitation. With the approach of a strong low pressure system, winds will begin to pick up sustained at 30-35 mph. As they turn to the north it'll bring in colder air which will inhibit temperatures from breaking the upper 40s. Along with the passage of the front and low pressure system, some isolated showers could develop to the north of Lubbock by tomorrow morning.

Despite the chance for rain in the forecast, mostly everyone across the South Plains will remain dry. The best chance for rainfall will be in our northern counties. We can't rule out some wet flakes mixing in with some of this rainfall, however, we're not expecting snowfall accumulation as temperatures at the surface will be above freezing. By tomorrow night, temperature will drop well below freezing which could lead to patchy black ice to the north.

By midweek, temperatures rebound to average as sunshine dominates, but our next weather maker arrives by Thursday. We could see the p[potential for some snowfall by Thursday morning and afternoon as a second front sweeps through the area. However, there isn't a lot of consensus in data that gives a definitive answer of snow actually happening. This is something that we will be watching closely within the next 24 hours as we get a better idea and consensus/consistency in the data.