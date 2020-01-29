KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We will get a break from that awful west Texas wind today. All the clouds have moved out and we will see all sunshine. Wind is only going to be at 5-10 mph, shifting to the east-southeast by this afternoon. After a frigid start to the day, Lubbock is going to see the high temperature make it to 55°, which is just a degree below average. Clouds will increase overnight, through tomorrow morning. An upper-level low pressure system is going to pass our area just to the south. That means the best dynamics for precipitation will miss us, as forecast for the last week, or so. However, very light freezing drizzle, or very light snow can't be ruled out in the southern counties. Coverage sis only 10% Thursday morning. Even though this will be very light, you still need to watch for patchy slick spots. The afternoon will be cloudy, with a high only reaching 40°.

