KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 2nd, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Scattered showers. Much cooler. High 52.
Tonight: Isolated rain. Low 30.
Tomorrow: AM lingering rain. PM clearing. High 53.
We’re waking up this morning to overcast conditions across West Texas, with some areas seeing some light showers. If you’re not waking up to rain this morning, you’re waking up to overcast conditions.
More rainfall is expected throughout the day today, especially by this afternoon. Scattered showers will begin after noon today, with some of the higher elevations in eastern New Mexico potentially seeing a wintry mix. While some wet snowflakes/sleet is possible to the north and west, this is not going to be a big snow accumulation event. Temperatures at the surface will be too warm for the snow to stick, but this will create some problems tonight. Wet roads from snow melt and rainfall will turn into ice tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. Some areas of black ice could make for a slick morning commute tomorrow.
All of this activity will clear out overnight tonight, but we can’t rule out a few lingering showers tonight and tomorrow morning. Clouds will clear out by midday tomorrow leaving behind sunshine and cooler air with highs in the 50s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
