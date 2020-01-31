KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 31st, 2020

Today: AM precipitation PM clearing. High 53.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 29.

Tomorrow: Abundant sun, warm, and breezy. High 68.

Precipitation is moving across the South Plains and eastern New Mexico early this morning as a cold front pushes through. We’re watching some snow around the state line and to the east of Lubbock, but it is not sticking to the ground as temperatures at the surface are well above freezing. Due to this, roads will be wet and slick. Precipitation will clear out by later this afternoon taking clouds with it as well. We’ll dry out later today with highs in the mid 50s. A northerly wind at 15 mph will make it feel more like the upper 40s.



Things warm up this weekend as highs reach the upper 60s by Saturday and mid 70s by Sunday! However, even though it will be warm, it will also be windy. Winds on Sunday are expected to be out of the southwest sustained at 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph. Warm conditions stick around on Monday, but it gets even more windy. Winds on Monday will be sustained out of the southwest at 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph. This will not only give us warm conditions, but also blowing dust is expected.



MAJOR changes come by Tuesday as a strong cold front sweeps through dropping our temperatures nearly 30 degrees from Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will struggle to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Not only are we going to see cooler air, but also the potential for snow late Tuesday and early Wednesday. However, despite the chance for snow in the forecast it’s not a definite just yet. Data isn’t on a good consensus on what is going to happen. Some guidance keeps us dry while others have the potential for snow. This is still several days out so a lot could change. Stick with the KAMC Storm Team for the latest.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX