KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 3rd, 2020

Today: PM clearing. High 54.
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine & warm. High 62.
Light showers will continue to push out of the South Plains this morning leaving behind abundant sunshine this afternoon. This afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid 50s keeping highs right around average.
Things get even warmer by tomorrow as high temperatures soar into the lower 60s. Sunshine will dominate through the weekend though it will be a touch cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
Near average temperatures stick around through next week, along with the sunshine. Unfortunately, rain chances are minimal as high pressure dominates over the next seven days.
