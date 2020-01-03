KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front moved through west Texas earlier today. That helped to drop temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s from highs in the mid 50s. So it is definitely doing its job. Lows overnight will drop down into the mid 30s for most on the Caprock. Friday is shaping up to see clearing skies in the afternoon with wind at 10-15 mph. The high temperature for Lubbock will reach 53° which is right near the average for this time of year.

