KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 6th, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Windy. Gusts of 30 mph. High 59.
Tonight: Winds calming. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny & windy. High 60.
An approaching cold front will bring windy conditions by later this afternoon. Winds will be sustained out of the north at 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. East/west travel could be difficult this afternoon due to these strong winds, along with some blowing dust.
Despite this cold front moving through this afternoon, temperatures will still be on the warm side. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across some portions of the area, with the mid 50s up to the north. Unseasonably warm air, and windy conditions, sticks round through Thursday. High temperatures by Thursday will reach the mid to upper 60s ahead of our next front.
Cold front #2 will push through Thursday evening dropping high temperatures by Friday almost 20 degrees back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Unfortunately, this front will be a dry front with precipitation unlikely.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX