KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- This afternoon will be a repeat of what we saw on Monday, expect temperatures will be higher. We will get sunny skies in Lubbock, with 15-20 mph wind, especially early in the afternoon. The high temperature will make it to 62°. The wind will drop off to 10-15 mph on Wednesday, but the air will be dry. Expect it to remain sunny, with a high of 61°. The big issue this week will be the dry air and wind. Fire danger is going to be high all week,a s fires will spread very fast.

