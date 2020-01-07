KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 7th, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Windy. Gusts of 25 mph. High 63.
Tonight: Clear & cold. Light breeze. Low 29.
Tomorrow: Sunny & windy. High 62.
Warm, dry, and windy conditions is the theme of the forecast over the next couple of days. These conditions also set us up for potential fire weather risks this afternoon through tomorrow.
Sunshine will dominate today as high temperatures reach the mid 60s. Winds will pick up throughout the day sustained out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Because of these strong winds, a good portion of the South Plains is under an elevated risk for fire weather. Elevated fire weather conditions continue into tomorrow for the central South Plains and areas north, including Curry and Roosevelt counties. Because of these prime conditions, burning is HIGHLY discouraged.
Breezy conditions will continue on Thursday along with above average temperatures. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. This is ahead of a cold front that will bring us back to reality by Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures on Friday will drop a few degrees into the upper 50s, but you’ll really feel the cooler air by Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to reach the lower 50s.
Unfortunately, dry conditions continue over the next several days even with the passage of the cold front.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
