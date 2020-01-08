KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 8th, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Windy. Gusts of 30 mph. High 63.

Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 36.

Tomorrow: Warm & breezy. High 67.

We have quite the forecast coming up with windy, dry, and warm conditions leading to the potential for fire weather. Then we’ll transition to seasonable temperatures and maybe some flurries?



Before we can begin to think about precipitation, we need to get through these dry and warm conditions. Winds will pick up this afternoon out of the southwest sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph. It’ll be windy this afternoon, but also warm for this time of year. Highs will top out into the mid 60s across much of the area, with even warmer air tomorrow.



High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Once again, winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph across West Texas. These conditions will give us an elevated fire weather risk today and tomorrow across the South Plains and eastern New Mexico.



Changes in the forecast come Thursday evening as a cold front sweeps through. This front will help to drop high temperatures on Friday afternoon to the upper 50s. Colder air will move in Saturday as highs will struggle to reach the lower 50s.



Along with the colder air with the passage of this cold front, there is a slight chance for some precipitation by late Friday and early Saturday morning. With cold air in place Friday evening, there could be the potential to see some flurries across the area. This activity looks to clear out by Saturday morning, however, this looks to be unlikely. Many data suggests that this will be a dry front with the exception of a few guidance models.



If this were to happen, accumulations look to be light with snowfall as much as a coating. This is not something that we should be too concerned about, however, it is something that we’re going to keep a very close eye on.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX