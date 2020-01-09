KAMC HD Weather Webcast January 9th, 2020

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Spectacular. Partly cloudy & breezy. High 66.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy & cool. PM isolated rain/snow showers High 58.

We’re expecting one final day of warm air & breezy conditions, before moisture returns to the South Plains.



High temperatures this afternoon with spike into the upper 60s and lower 70s making it feel more like spring rather than winter. Today will have a little more cloud cover than we’ve had over the past several days, but despite the cloud cover there is no precipitation in the forecast for today.



The chances for some precipitation comes tomorrow evening behind a cold front. This front will help to drop temperatures nearly ten degrees back into the upper 50s with the cooler air being felt by Saturday. This front will also bring some moisture into our atmosphere. First, in the form of overcast conditions throughout the day tomorrow. Second, as some rain and potentially some snow tomorrow evening.



Isolated showers will begin after 4 PM tomorrow evening. They will start off as rain, but as the sun begins to set and colder air moves on in, some of this rain could transition into snow showers late Friday and early Saturday morning. Snow accumulations look to be light, anywhere from a coating to an inch. However, this activity is going to be isolated is nature so not everyone is going to see snow.



Snow and rain showers clear out by late Saturday afternoon leaving behind some patchy morning ice. Highs by Saturday afternoon will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

