KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 10th, 2020

Today: Dangerous heat. A spot shower. High 106.
Tonight: Warm & breezy. Low 77.
Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. High 107.
The summer sizzle continues! Yesterday morning we broke our record warm low temperature of 77° from 2011. The new record warm low? 80°. High temperatures soared into the 100s yesterday where Lubbock reached 105°, just two degrees shy of our record of 107°. Yesterday evening we also received some much needed rainfall here in the Hub City and other areas across the South Plains.
Our official reporting site, Lubbock International Airport unfortunately did not receive any rainfall, but other areas across the county did. Some of the highest accumulations were to the NE where we had a storm bring almost an inch of rainfall to Estelline. These storms cleared out overnight and we are waking up to dry and quiet conditions.
Another day of dangerous heat is on tap with highs from 104° to 107°. Lubbock’s forecast high temperature is 106°, but is not close to the record of 109° from 1940. Even though it is not record breaking, it is going to be hot.
If you’re looking forward to spending some time outdoors this weekend, you’ll want to have indoor plans too. By Saturday, high temperatures will be at 108° to potentially 110° under wall to wall sunshine. Sunday will still be hot with highs near 105°.
The hot stretch of weather continues over the next seven days where everyone will see the triple-digits. Over the next couple of days we could see record-tying or record-breaking heat.
RECORDS:
Saturday- 108° (2016)
Sunday- 107° (2016)
Monday- 108° (2016)
Tuesday- 108° (1933)
Wednesday- 105° (2001)
Thursday- 105° (2001)
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
