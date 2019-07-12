KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 12th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas – KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

If you like summer, this is the forecast for you! High temperatures will be right where they’re supposed to be this time of year. As we head into the weekend, high temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s across the South Plains. An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to build over our area, keeping us dry and mostly sunny.

Shifting gears down to the Gulf of Mexico, conditions are not as calm! Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall as a strong Tropical Storm late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Barry is expected to make landfall with sustained winds of 70 MPH. Barry will drop over two feet of rain in areas that are already seeing ongoing flooding. New Orleans could see the worst from this storm.

Back home, conditions will remain mostly dry as we head into next week. As Barry moves on-shore, it will remain well to the east of Lubbock. Since we are on the west side of this system, we will see more sinking air over the region. This means that we will stay mostly dry and hot as we venture into the middle of next week. Highs will climb back into the upper 90s, with a few triple digits possible across the area.

As we head into the latter part of the work-week next week, monsoonal moisture will move back into western portions of the area. This will bring back our chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Not all of us will see rain, but a few of us who do could see some higher totals.

Have a great weekend!

-Jacob Riley

