KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 17th, 2019

Today: Sunny and hot. High 97.
Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low 74.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. High 99.
High pressure sticks around over the next several days making for sunny and hot conditions here in West Texas. Monsoonal moisture will continue in eastern New Mexico throughout the next few days, however, as it drifts across the state line it looks to fizzle out as it hits drier air. This ridge of high pressure will also help to keep temperatures into the upper 90s and triple-digits for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Changes are on the way come next week as a cold front slides through dropping high temperatures into the 80s and bringing the chance for a few more rain showers and thunderstorms to the South Plains.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
