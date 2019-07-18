This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny and hot. High 98.
Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low 75.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. High 99.
The summer ridge will continue to strengthen this afternoon allowing for clear and dry conditions across the region. High temperatures today will quickly reach the upper 90s and even some 100s across West Texas. High pressure will continue to dominate into tomorrow and the weekend with sunny and hot conditions. There is the chance for an isolated shower or two off to our north and west tomorrow afternoon and evening, though most of us will remain dry.
Changes will come next week as a cold front will push through on Monday dropping high temperatures at least ten degrees into the mid 80s. Although this cold front will bring cooler air, it won’t bring many chances for rain next week. The bigger story will be the cooler temperatures with some highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s by midweek next week.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX
KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 18th, 2019
This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.