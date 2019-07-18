KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 18th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The upper-level high pressure ridge has been moving off to the northeast. However, we will still see sunny skies and dry weather this afternoon. Wind is going to remain out of the south at 15-20 mph. Dry weather is the key for today. Much like yesterday, any showers, or storms, will stay off in eastern New Mexico. The showers and storms will not impact our area today. The heat will. It will be sunny with a high of 100° in Lubbock. Tomorrow is going to be very similar. A high pressure system is going to move in from the southeast. So we will still see sunny skies and very warm air. There will be no showers, or storms on Friday. Lubbock will see the high make it to 99°.

