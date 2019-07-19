KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 19th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Hot, sunny, and breezy. High 100.
Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low 75.
Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. High 98.
Today will be much of a repeat of yesterday with high temperatures in the triple-digits with sunny and dry conditions. This afternoon will also be a bit breezy with a southerly wind sustained at 15-20 mph. The scorching heat will continue into the weekend with abundant sunshine. Though many of us will remain dry, there is an isolated chance for a shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday kept to the north and west of Lubbock.
Changes come next week as a cold front moves through dropping our high temperatures about 10° on Monday into the low to mid 80s. While the main story will be the cooler weather, the chance for a few showers and storms cannot be ruled out as there is about a 10% chance of precipitation Monday. After Monday we dry out and slowly warm up. Temperatures for most of next week remain in the 80s but then rebound back into the 90s by the end of the workweek.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX