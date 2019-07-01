High pressure has dominated over the past several days allowing for clear conditions and hot conditions. As the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken, temperatures will fall into the low 90s and the chance for rain returns. Today will be warm with dry conditions during the afternoon hours, though by the evening some showers could develop bringing some much needed rain to West Texas. A few lingering showers may be possible tomorrow morning. Just like today, the chance for rain returns Tuesday evening bringing some showers to parts of the South Plains. Wednesday looks to remain dry for most of the day, although the pattern repeats. Some chances for rain especially to the west of Lubbock will be possible. The end of the week and into the weekend brings some rain chances as well, though that is something that we’ll be watching closely as it is still several days out and things could still change. As this ridge of high pressure begins to weaken, this will also lower temperatures just a bit into the lower 90s.
Today: Sunny and warm. High 94.
Tonight: Showers beginning after 7 PM. Low 68.
Tomorrow: On and off showers. High 88.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 1st, 2019
