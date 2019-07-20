KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 20th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

On Saturday, Lubbock hit 100 degrees for the 8th time this summer! This is also the 3rd day in a row that Lubbock has hit 100 degrees. If you’re sick and tired of the heat, I’ve got some good news for you.

Temperatures will remain toasty on Sunday. High pressure will continue to dominate our region, with gusty winds out of the southeast. Sunday will be the last day in the near future where our temperatures will be above average. Highs on Sunday will top out in the middle and upper 90s across the region. Be sure to practice sun safety.

A cold front will move into the South Plains late Sunday night into early Monday morning. In addition to cooler temperatures, this front will also bring a scattered chance of a few showers and storms to the region. This front will push through our area rather quickly, so I expect rainfall totals to vary between 0.10″ and 0.25″, with locally higher amounts.

From Monday to Wednesday, our high temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s across the region. Monday looks to be the coolest of the three days. By Tuesday afternoon, all of the rain should have exited our region, leaving us with sunshine and much drier air. If you are able to get outside next week, I would definitely recommend doing so! This cold front will bring in drier air to the region, leaving us with some very comfortable days.

As we approach Thursday, temperatures will creep back into the lower 90s, but conditions will still be favorable across the region.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

