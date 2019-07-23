KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 23rd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front which passed through west Texas yesterday is going to give us a nice and comfortable day. We're going to see more sunshine and fewer clouds than Monday. The wind is going to be lower, as well. Sustained wind will be at 5-10 mph today. With mostly sunny skies, we will see the high temperature reach 85° here in Lubbock. High temperatures will remain below average again for Wednesday. The cloud are also going to clear and we will see sunny skies with light wind and dry air. The high temperature will make it to 87° in Lubbock.

