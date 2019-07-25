KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 25th, 2019

Heat related illnesses can occur year round, but it is especially a concern when temperatures reach into the triple digits. The worst illness, being heatstroke, could place you in the hospital for a couple days and take two months to a year for a full recovery.

One big warning sign with heatstroke is that you will go from profusely sweating, to not sweating at all. This is because your body has become too dehydrated to cool off naturally.