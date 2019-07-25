KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 25th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: A mix of sun and clouds. High 90.
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 91.
Although it was a chilly start to the day, temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. We’ll be under a mix of sun and clouds thanks to a high pressure system located over the Four Corners. This high pressure is expected to slightly strengthen over the next couple of days allowing for high temperatures to slowly reach the mid 90s. Despite the strengthening ridge, there is the potential for an isolated shower or two to develop tomorrow evening off to the north and west of Lubbock.
The weekend remains sunny, dry, and hot. However, an approaching cold front could bring the chance for a few showers and storms back into West Texas come Sunday evening and continue into Monday. Other than that, rain chances look to be minimal throughout the next seven days.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
