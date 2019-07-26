KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 26th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

The seasonably cool air that we have been experiencing over the past few days has been a treat to many! Morning temperatures and afternoon highs will remain slightly below average this weekend. Things will warm back up towards the middle of next week as high pressure begins to build back in from the west.

Temperatures this weekend will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region. Monsoonal moisture will allow for a few showers and storms to develop across eastern portions of New Mexico Saturday evening into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday night into Monday morning, a cold front will move through our area. Model guidance has back off on just how much rain we will likely see. Models now have the front moving through a little faster, which will help reduce our rain chances. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible across the entire region Sunday night. Things should dry out by Monday evening.

High pressure will move back into our area beginning on Tuesday. This will allow for temperatures to make their way back into the middle and upper 90s by the weekend the week. Skies will be mostly sunny from Tuesday to Friday, with winds out of the south around 8 to 12 MPH.

