KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 27th, 2019

If you have enjoyed the cooler weather, I have some not so good news for you. If you’ve missed the heat, you’re in luck! Above average temperatures will return by mid-week. Before we get to the heat, we have some rain to talk about.

Monsoonal moisture has provided enough moisture for a few showers and storms to develop over eastern portions of New Mexico the past few days. A frontal system will move into the South Plains by Sunday night. This will bring a scattered chance of showers and storms to the area. No severe weather is expected. Some of us could pick up around 1/4th of an inch by Monday afternoon. All showers and storms should come to an end by Monday evening.

High pressure will begin to build back into our area on Tuesday! High temperatures will begin to climb back into the upper 90s, with our rain chances remaining minimal. Sunshine will dominate, so be sure to practice sun and heat safety.

By next weekend, another disturbance could move into our area, dropping temperatures and bringing back that isolated chance of showers and storms. This disturbance could help drop temperatures back down into the lower 90s.

