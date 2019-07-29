KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 28th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Showers and storms will push through the area overnight, but not all of us will see rain! After this disturbance exits our region, temperatures will really begin to climb. We could start August off in the triple digits!

A weak front will push through the South Plains overnight, bringing us a chances for some scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain tonight. Areas to the west of I-27 and Highway 84 appear to have the greatest chance of seeing rain tonight!

As we head into the day on Monday, it appears we will see a brief break in the rain. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, more showers and storms could develop south of Highway 82. Storm movement will be from north to south. These showers and storms will help keep our highs in the lower 90s on Monday.

Once Tuesday rolls around, our rain chances will fade away as high pressure begins to build back into the region. When our area is under a ridge of high pressure, we generally have a sunny sky with above average temperatures, and below average rain chances. Highs will climb back into the upper 90s by Wednesday of next week. Once Thursday and Friday roll around, highs will warm into the lower 100s for portions of the region.

As we head into next weekend, another weak disturbance could move through our area. This will allow our temperatures to drop down into the lower 90s. We could see more scattered showers and storms return to the region, too!

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

