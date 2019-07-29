KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 29th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The weather has been quiet weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Sunday. Highs today were in the lower 90s on the Caprock, with middle 90s over the Rolling Plains.

The high pressure that has been in control of our weather has shifted westward, which will allow a frontal boundary to move into the region late this evening and overnight. The boundary has helped fire showers and thunderstorms over New Mexico and up in the Texas Panhandle. The flow aloft is out of the northwest around the high pressure, so the storms will move southeastward this evening and overnight towards and into the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

High-resolution forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is also a slight chance of storms on Monday, mainly across the southern half of the South Plains and Rolling Plains along the remains of the frontal boundary.

Extended Forecast:There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday. Otherwise, quiet weather is expected Tuesday through Friday with the area of high pressure building back eastward over our region. This will keep the South Plains and Rolling Plains dry and heat us back up. Long-range forecast models continue to hint at another front moving into the region next week with a slight chance of rain. For now, I'm going to keep next weekend dry but drop temperatures back.