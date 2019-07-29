KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 29th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sun & clouds. Isolated storms beginning after 1 PM. High 93.
Tonight: Showers and storms ending overnight. Low 66.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High 94.
Showers and storms moved through overnight thanks to a weak cold front that pushed through early this morning. The activity has cleared out this morning leaving behind some clouds to start off. We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as that front stalls out over the South Plains, though begins to move south once again later this afternoon. Once the front begins to push south, a few showers and storms will develop. A few showers are possible this afternoon after about 1 PM, however, the bulk of the rain will develop after about 3 PM.
After today our chances for rain diminish as high pressure begins to take control allowing for clearing conditions and temperatures rising into the upper 90s and triple digits.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
