KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 2nd, 2020

Today: PM isolated storms. High 94.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers. Low 72.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High 95.

We’re cloudy to start off your Thursday morning with a few light rain showers in Lea County. Otherwise, temperatures are sitting in the low to mid 70s. This afternoon won’t be as hot as it was yesterday where Lubbock’s high temperature was 104°. Just shy of our record of 105° from 1994. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. The first half remains dry, but spotty showers and storms begin to develop after 2 PM.



While we are expecting thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, no severe weather is expected. As of 7 AM we are only under a general thunderstorm category, however, some gusty down burst winds are certainly possible. Much of the activity will diminish overnight, but we can’t rule out a few lingering showers overnight and tomorrow morning.



More isolated shower activity is expected to develop tomorrow, just not as widespread as we are expecting today. High temperatures tomorrow hold steady in the mid 90s before we reach the upper 90s by Fourth of July on Saturday.



Much of the day on Saturday looks to remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. However, the rain chances are on the increase during the evening and overnight hours, potentially coming just in time for fireworks. As of now, this precipitation potential looks to remain very isolated in nature, but we are keeping a close eye on it.



Rain chances potentially continue over through next week, but it is not set in stone just yet. Next week also features seasonable air without the triple-digits.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX