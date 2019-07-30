KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 30th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sun & clouds. High 95.
Tonight: Partly cloudy & warm. Low 70.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. High 98.
The typical summer-like pattern returns as high pressure begins to build this afternoon allowing for temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s across West Texas. As this ridge continues to strengthen we’ll watch temperatures rise into the upper 90s and triple digits by tomorrow and into the rest of the week. Along with the scorching temperatures we can expect to see sunny and dry conditions for the rest of the workweek.
This weekend a weak cold front will move through dropping temperatures a few degrees and possibly developing a few isolated showers, though this is something that we’ll be watching closely.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX