KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 31st, 2019

Today: Abundant sunshine. High 98.
Tonight: Mostly clear & warm. Low 71.
Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. High 101.
High pressure currently centered over western New Mexico will continue to strengthen and drift over West Texas later this afternoon and will look to hover over the region over the next couple of days. This strengthening ridge will allow for temperatures to reach the triple-digits for the remainder of the workweek, though things will be changing come this weekend as a week cold front moves on through.
High temperatures this weekend will only get into the low to mid 90s due to this front, and while it is technically a cool down, it will still feel hot. Along with the ‘cooler’ temperatures, some isolated showers and storms could develop Saturday evening and continue into about Sunday afternoon. While it won’t be widespread rain, it’s our only chance for rain over the next several days.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
