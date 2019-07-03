KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 3rd, 2019

Today: Sun & clouds. Rain showers beginning after 5 PM. High 93.

Tonight: Isolated showers ending overnight. Low 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & hot. Isolated rain beginning after 5 PM High 95.



More chances for rain continue this week. Monsoonal moisture from New Mexico will bring some showers and storms to the eastern portions of the state. Some of these showers that develop in New Mexico could drift their way into West Texas. This evening we could see some showers and storms developing after 5 PM. Anything that develops tonight could be strong, but it’s not looking like it will be a widespread severe weather event as we are only in a general thunderstorm category. Showers will clear out overnight leaving behind a few clouds. Tomorrow for the Fourth of July we can expect a nice start and first half of the day. We’ll begin Independence Day with a mix of sun and clouds, though by the evening hours we could see some showers and storms develop. the rain chances won’t be widespread, however, there’s a good enough rain chance in the forecast to mention. Anything that develops during the evening hours might hinder some of your evening plans and fireworks, but hoping that the storms stay away. Temperatures for today and tomorrow will be into the 90s so you want to make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and making sure to wear sunscreen when you’re outside.



